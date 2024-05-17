Steward Health Care hopes to sell off 8 Massachusetts hospitals by this summer

Massachusetts officials urge patients to continue seeking care from Steward hospitals despite bankruptcy

BOSTON - Steward Health Care is hoping to sell off all of its hospitals, including eight in Massachusetts, this summer.

The company laid out a timeline in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Texas this week. Bids for most of the hospitals would be due by June 24 and hearings on the sales would be held starting July 2.

A federal judge must approve the plan.

Steward has been looking for buyers for many of its hospitals since January. It filed for bankruptcy on May 6.

Steward hospitals for sale

According to court documents, Steward says "numerous bidders" are interested in its 31 hospitals in Massachusetts, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Steward hospitals in Massachusetts

Nine of them are in Massachusetts, including St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Holy Family Hospitals in Haverhill and Methuen, Carney Hospital in Dorchester, Saint Anne's Hospital in Fall River, Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, and Morton Hospital in Taunton.

Will Norwood Hospital re-open?

The ninth Steward facility, Norwood Hospital, is not on the list. Norwood Hospital closed nearly four years ago because of devastating flooding. It's not clear yet what Steward plans to do with it.

Steward is millions of dollars in debt. Since January, the state Department of Public Health has had monitors at Steward's hospitals in Massachusetts.

Back in February, Governor Maura Healey told Steward to get out of the hospital business in the state.