Gov. Healey blames Steward Health Care for financial "mess"

BOSTON - It is health care in jeopardy. Steward Health Care has millions of dollars in debt and operates 10 hospitals in Massachusetts. The state has been asking to see financials, but the company is failing to come up with the proper paperwork. Now, Governor Maura Healey is coming at them.

"One individual, and one management team at Steward created this mess, and it has put a lot of people at risk," said Governor Healey.

The company put forth a new six-point action plan that includes selling off non-essential assets. This money is buoyed by a newly secured $150 million loan. The money will go toward their vendors, and the estimated $50 million they owe in rent to their landlord Medical Properties Trust.

"We are focused on protecting patients, protecting jobs, protecting the stability of our healthcare system," adds Governor Healey.

As part of their plan, Steward hopes to improve staffing levels through new labor agreements, and lofty referral fees for finding new nurses.