Man accused of rape at MBTA station arrested, Transit Police announce
BOSTON -- A man wanted for a sexual assault at the MBTA Tufts Medical Center station was arrested, MBTA Transit Police announced.
Steven Wade Coffey, 28, was taken into custody on Monday, about three weeks after the incident.
He is accused of assaulting and raping the victim, police said.
Police released a photo and description of Coffey on August 13.
No other information is available at this time.
