Parade held in Weymouth for boy ahead of liver transplant surgery

WEYMOUTH - A parade was held in Weymouth Sunday to lift a young boy's spirits before he undergoes a liver transplant.

Steve Squillante was born with biliary atresia, a rare liver disease. He already had surgery when he was five weeks old but it didn't take as well as doctors had hoped. His mother has since been identified as a perfect match for a transplant.

The parade of vehicles went past Steve Squillante's home in Weymouth before he undergoes liver transplant surgery. CBS Boston

A parade of vehicles rolled down the street in front of the Squillantes' home to cheer up Steve before the surgery.

"This outpouring of all the friends and family is, it's heartwarming and will help him through the next week of their journey," said Pat Squillante, Steve's grandmother.

Steve's surgery is set for Tuesday.