Stem cells might help knee arthritis patients avoid surgery

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Nearly half of all adults will develop arthritis of the knee in their lifetime but one day, stem cells could help patients avoid surgery.

Osteoarthritis of the knee causes the cartilage to break down and the bones of the joint to rub together, causing stiffness, swelling, pain and limited mobility. Treatment usually involves anti-inflammatory medications and physical therapy, but most patients eventually go on to have knee replacement surgery. Stem cells could one day change that.

Researchers in China examined previous studies involving 875 patients and found that those who received injections of stem cells directly into the affected knee reported considerably less pain, especially when the stem cells were obtained from umbilical cords or the patient's own fat. Stem cells are thought to repair damaged tissue, promote the growth of new cartilage, and reduce inflammation.

The treatment is not yet FDA approved and more research is needed to make sure it's safe and effective.

