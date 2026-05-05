Watch Live: Stefon Diggs assault trial enters second day with more witness testimony

Stefon Diggs will be back in court in Dedham, Massachusetts Tuesday for the second day of his assault trial.

You can watch it live starting at 9 a.m. on CBS News Boston in the embedded video.

The former New England Patriots receiver is accused of attacking a live-in chef at his home back in December. Diggs' defense attorney said it never happened.

Testimony resumes Tuesday from people who were in Diggs's house at the time of the alleged incident.

Stefon Diggs arrives at Norfolk County District Court, Monday, May 4, 2026, in Dedham, Mass. Charles Krupa / AP

His accuser, Mila Adams, told her side of the story during the first day of the trial Monday. She told the court Diggs slapped and choked her after an argument over pay.

Adams told the court she and Diggs met on Instagram, and eventually developed a sexual relationship, before she started to work for him last fall during his one season with the Patriots.

"It's 'he said, she said,'" according to WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman. With no physical evidence of an alleged assault, Roman said the prosecution has an uphill battle.

"It all comes down to who the jury finds more believable, who the jury thinks is telling the truth. And really, it's even if the jury finds the victim, the alleged victim, credible, it's still going to be a tough road for her because the prosecution needs to prove beyond a reasonable doubt and that's really hard to do in a 'he said, she said' situation."

Diggs is charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery in the incident at his home on December 2. He has pleaded not guilty. It's still not known if he will testify. Roman said that would be risky.

"I do think it's going to get to the jury quickly, I think the jury is going to decide quickly. They don't have physical evidence to have to go through and review. They just have testimony so it's going to be about the jurors saying who do we believe? Why do we believe them? And do think that the prosecution met their burden?," Roman said.

The Patriots released Diggs in March. He has not signed with another NFL team yet.