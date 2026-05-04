Watch CBS News
Local News

Stefon Diggs expected in court as jury selection begins in assault trial in Dedham, Massachusetts

By
Penny Kmitt
Penny Kmitt
Penny Kmitt
Penny Kmitt is a reporter for WBZ-TV's morning news. She joined the station in December 2023 from CBS-affiliate WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.
Read Full Bio
Penny Kmitt

/ CBS Boston

Add CBS News on Google

Stefon Diggs is expected to be in court Monday as jury selection begins in his assault trial in Dedham, Massachusetts.

You can watch the start of the trial live at 9 a.m. on CBS News Boston in the embedded video.

The former New England Patriots receiver is accused of attacking his personal chef last year. He's charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery in the incident at his home on December 2. He has pleaded not guilty.

diggs1.jpg
Stefon Diggs was arraigned in Dedham District Court in Dedham, Mass. on Feb. 13, 2026 David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool

A woman claiming to be Diggs's live-in personal chef walked into the Dedham police station on December 16 claiming that two weeks earlier, Diggs had smacked her across the face and choked her.

She told police they had been texting about money that she was owed when the confrontation occurred. Diggs has denied the allegations.

Judge Jeanmarie Carroll will oversee the selection of 12 jurors in Dedham District Court Monday morning. Opening statements are expected to be presented on Tuesday.

The Patriots released Diggs in March. He has not signed with another NFL team yet.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue