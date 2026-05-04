Stefon Diggs expected in court as jury selection begins in assault trial in Dedham, Massachusetts

Stefon Diggs is expected to be in court Monday as jury selection begins in his assault trial in Dedham, Massachusetts.

You can watch the start of the trial live at 9 a.m. on CBS News Boston in the embedded video.

The former New England Patriots receiver is accused of attacking his personal chef last year. He's charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery in the incident at his home on December 2. He has pleaded not guilty.

Stefon Diggs was arraigned in Dedham District Court in Dedham, Mass. on Feb. 13, 2026 David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool

A woman claiming to be Diggs's live-in personal chef walked into the Dedham police station on December 16 claiming that two weeks earlier, Diggs had smacked her across the face and choked her.

She told police they had been texting about money that she was owed when the confrontation occurred. Diggs has denied the allegations.

Judge Jeanmarie Carroll will oversee the selection of 12 jurors in Dedham District Court Monday morning. Opening statements are expected to be presented on Tuesday.

The Patriots released Diggs in March. He has not signed with another NFL team yet.

