Stefon Diggs reportedly set to be released by Patriots, thanks team for "a hell of a year"

The New England Patriots are set to release star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, according to reports.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Wednesday that the team informed Diggs that they plan to release him next week at the official start of the league year.

Diggs reacted to the news on his Instagram story.

"THANK YOU for a hell of a year. We family forever," Diggs wrote, tagging the Patriots with a heart emoji.

The 32-year-old was signed by New England last offseason and quickly became a favorite of quarterback Drake Maye, catching four touchdowns and amassing more than 1,000 yards during the regular season.

Diggs was a key question mark for the Patriots this offseason after the team's run to the Super Bowl, as his return would have come with a hefty cap hit.

Diggs is also facing a legal battle in Massachusetts. Last month Diggs pleaded not guilty to charges that he assaulted his personal chef after a confrontation in his Dedham home.