Stefon Diggs trial on assault, strangulation charges set to begin Monday

Stefon Diggs, an NFL free agent wide receiver who most recently played for the New England Patriots, is set to stand trial in Massachusetts to face allegations that he assaulted his personal chef.

Diggs has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery in the Dec. 2 incident. Jury selection will begin Monday, May 4 in Dedham District Court, and testimony is expected to last through at least Tuesday.

Allegations against Stefon Diggs

According to a Dedham police report, the woman walked into the police station on Dec. 16 to report the alleged assault. She said she was hired as Diggs' personal chef for the entire NFL season and was staying in a room at his Dedham home.

She told police there had been an ongoing text message discussion with Diggs about money that she said she was owed.

"She said that they began to discuss this, which apparently angered the male. She alleges that the male then smacked her across the face," the police report states. "She said that she tried to push him away. The male then tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck."

The woman told police that she had trouble breathing and "felt like she could have blacked out." She said she had redness on her upper chest area from the alleged assault but did not take any pictures to document the injuries.

Diggs has denied the accusations.

"He is completely innocent of these false allegations," his attorney Mitchell Shuster said outside court after the arraignment in February. "We're confident that after the facts and evidence are reviewed in this case he will be completely exonerated."

Stefon Diggs pre-trial hearing

Judge Jeanmarie Carroll heard final pre-trial motions in the case on Friday. Diggs did not attend the hearing. Both sides agreed that Diggs' mother could be removed from the witness list.

Carroll also ruled to limit part of the testimony from the accuser. The prosecution said they were told by the accuser that she waited about two weeks to report the alleged assault because "she had seen a prior altercation between this defendant and some other unnamed person."

"Any reference to any prior bad act is excluded," Carroll said. "She's also going to be instructed that that should not suddenly slip out."

Diggs, who totaled more than 1,000 receiving yards and caught four touchdowns during the regular season, has not signed with a new team since the Patriots released him in March. In a social media post after his release, he thanked the Patriots for a "hell of a year."