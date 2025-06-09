Stefon Diggs earns praise from Mike Vrabel for bringing energy to Patriots offseason workouts

The Stefon Diggs controversy appears to be a thing of the past in New England. Diggs is on the field Monday as the Patriots kick off mandatory minicamp in Foxboro, and the veteran receiver earned praise from his new head coach for the energy he brings to the field.

The last time Mike Vrabel was asked about Diggs, the coach was being peppered with questions about a video that surfaced on social media showing the receiver partying on a boat during Memorial Day weekend. Diggs was seen sharing an unknown pink substance with partygoers, which created quite the stir in New England and around the NFL.

"Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said at the time.

The Patriots were in the middle of OTAs in Foxboro when the video surfaced. Even if those practices were voluntary, it wasn't the best look for Diggs, who is recovering from ACL surgery this offseason.

But Diggs was back in Foxboro for OTAs last week, and was back out on the field Monday for the first of two practices of mandatory minicamp. While Diggs is still limited in what he can do on the field as he recovers, Vrabel has liked what he's seen from the veteran pass-catcher.

"He's trying to figure out where everything is and what his role is, and making sure as we add those situations – third down, no huddle, red zone – that he's staying up on it and working hard in his rehab," said Vrabel. "There are certain drills he can be out there and certain drills he won't be. But I think he's engaged and I like his energy."

Energy has never been a problem for Diggs over his 10-year NFL career, and it's good to see he's still bringing it despite being limited on the field. Diggs also spent a lot of time working with second-year receiver Ja'Lynn Polk in last week's OTA practice that was open to the media, bringing a much-needed veteran voice to New England's receiving corps.

The 31-year-old had 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns for the Texans in 2024 before he suffered a torn ACL in October. His rehab appears to be going well this summer, and the Patriots are hoping for a lot of catches -- and a lot of energy -- from Diggs after signing him to a three-year, $63.5 million deal in the offseason.