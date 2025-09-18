Stefon Diggs embracing his leadership role with New England Patriots

Stefon Diggs is happy and healthy in New England, but he wants to do more for the Patriots. And that doesn't just mean the veteran receiver wants to haul in more passes from Drake Maye.

Diggs has 10 receptions on a dozen targets through the first two weeks of the season, as he continues to knock off any lingering rust from his comeback from ACL surgery last October. He had only four catches in New England's Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins, but much of that had to do with the team's run-oriented offense. Quarterback Drake Maye threw the ball just 23 times, compared to 29 rushing attempts by the Patriots.

Diggs would obviously love to catch more passes, but he understands it's a process with his new team. He's not causing a fuss over his lack of production, as Diggs has done in previous stops, and is embracing his leadership role in New England.

The 31-year-old knows he can make a massive impact off the field as a veteran voice for both Maye and New England's young receivers.

"I want to be a key point in this offense as far as far as like being part of the sail with things going in the right direction," Diggs said Wednesday. "We've got a young team. We're out there fighting. We're out there getting on the same page. You see things clicking here and there. I just want to be part of it.

"I'm just trying to do what I'm asked and be consistent. Having a young quarterback that can ball, just trying to be in the right spot for him, gaining that confidence throughout games, I think is going to pay dividends for us," added Diggs.

When asked about Diggs on Wednesday, Maye said the receiver isn't just talking a big game in terms of being a leader on the Patriots.

"He's a great teammate. I think that's the biggest thing. He's fire on game day, you see him. You see him even in practice, he wants to bring it, rightfully so. He thinks a lot of the guys around him, he wants to be a great teammate, he wants to bring the energy, he's a leader, and he wants the ball," said Maye. "I've got to do my part of trying to get it to him more, and then from there, still being honest about throwing to the right guy. But getting him the football, and he's trying to do all the right things and showing up every day, so yeah, pretty cool."

Stefon Diggs says his knee feels great

Diggs is back on the football field less than a year removed from tearing his ACL with the Houston Texans last season. He was limited in OTAs and didn't play in the preseason, so a little rust was expected from the veteran.

On Wednesday, Diggs said he's not feeling any lingering issues with his knee.

"I feel great, actually. I'm trying to stay feeling great -- knock on wood," he said. "Just trying to prepare the right way. Each and every day, I do a lot of exercising and rehab, or pre-hab. I call it pre-hab because I don't have anything wrong with me and I'm just trying to stay on top of it and be more proactive rather than reactive. Things have been going good. Fingers crossed, knock on wood. Wish me some luck. Just trying to keep it going."

Diggs will look to keep things going for the New England offense Sunday against a Steelers defense that has been susceptible to big plays and has surrendered 245 passing yards and 31.5 points per game over the first two weeks.