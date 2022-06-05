State Fire Marshal investigating massive fire in Orange, asks public for help

ORANGE -- The State Fire Marshal is asking the public to help in the investigation of a massive fire in Orange. Saturday's fire destroyed five buildings.

Anyone with information about the fire and how it started should call the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

The fire started in a former cereal factory on West River Street around 11:45 a.m. and spread to four other structures. Crews spent the rest of the day and night containing the fire, putting it out, and chasing spots.

The blaze required a regional response from dozens of other fire departments.

The Arson Watch Reward Program offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that solves or detects arson crimes.

Tips can be made anonymously.