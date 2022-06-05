Watch CBS News
Local News

State Fire Marshal investigating massive fire in Orange, asks public for help

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

ORANGE -- The State Fire Marshal is asking the public to help in the investigation of a massive fire in Orange. Saturday's fire destroyed five buildings. 

Anyone with information about the fire and how it started should call the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.  

The fire started in a former cereal factory on West River Street around 11:45 a.m. and spread to four other structures. Crews spent the rest of the day and night containing the fire, putting it out, and chasing spots. 

The blaze required a regional response from dozens of other fire departments. 

The Arson Watch Reward Program offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that solves or detects arson crimes.   

Tips can be made anonymously. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 5, 2022 / 5:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.