Huge fire rips through former cereal factory in Orange
ORANGE -- Firefighters are battling a large blaze in Orange on Saturday. The fire is in a former cereal factory on West River Street, the fire department said.
Residents are asked to stay away from the area.
It's unclear what started the fire or if anyone was in the building at the time.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
