Massachusetts woman sues Star Market over text message 'harassment'

BOSTON - A Massachusetts customer has filed a class action lawsuit against Star Market, alleging that the supermarket chain wouldn't stop texting her promotions and offers even though she opted out of receiving the messages.

Linnea Menin says she first replied "STOP" to a text message on June 23, 2023 and it was acknowledged by Star Market. But she says she still got solicited via text on June 30, July 7 and July 14.

Texts from Star Market to the plaintiff, according to her lawsuit filed in federal court. Court documents

"As demonstrated by the above screenshots, Defendant does not honor consumer requests to opt-out of text message solicitations," the lawsuit states.

The messages violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the lawsuit says, and argues members in the class action are entitled to $1,500 for each unwanted text. The plaintiff says the "illegal conduct" by Star Market "has resulted in the invasion of privacy, harassment, aggravation, and disruption of the daily life of thousands of individuals."

Star Market is owned by Albertsons. WBZ-TV has reached out to the company for comment.