Stacy Wakefield remembered at Jimmy Fund in Boston as "strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person"

BOSTON - Stacy Wakefield, the widow of Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, died Wednesday, but she left an indelible mark in Massachusetts.

She passed away from pancreatic cancer just months after her husband died in October. The Wakefields and their two children were heavily involved in the community.

Stacy Wakefield at The Jimmy Fund

Lisa Scherber, the director of patient and family programs at the Jimmy Fund, said Stacy and her daughter Brianna came to the clinic Christmas week to see the children fighting cancer. Stacy was sick herself, but raised in her light, Brianna shined.

"I was so honored to have her in clinic. I was proud of her. I just wanted to yell to the rooftops that you guys did really great with her," Scherber told WBZ-TV.

"As a mom, you know all you want for your kids is to have them be wonderful human beings and to see where they can help people," Scherber said. "Stacy did that."

Brianna and her brother Trevor are the Wakefields' greatest legacy. They have now lost both parents within five months. Stacy passed away Wednesday at her Massachusetts home, surrounded by family and friends. Her loved ones shared in a statement:

"We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life."

Stacy Wakefield at Franciscan Children's Hospital

Tim's wins with the Red Sox will go down in history. But it's his and Stacy's quiet work in the community that will live forever in people's hearts. Along with their decades-long commitment to the Jimmy Fund, their family was deeply devoted to young patients and fundraising at Franciscan Children's Hospital and the Red Sox Foundation.

A spokesperson for Franciscan Children's said in a statement they were "heartbroken" about Stacy Wakefield's passing.

"Stacy and her late husband, Tim, were passionate and dedicated supporters of Franciscan Children's. They were both such kind, caring, and genuine people, often lending their time to visit with our patients and families, raise funds for our programs and services, and spend days at Fenway with "Wakefield's Warriors". We are so grateful to have been given the opportunity to spend time with Stacy and Tim over the years, and our thoughts are with their children and families at this time."

Tim and Stacy Wakefield "like unicorns"

"Someone asked me, 'Will there ever be another Tim and Stacy?' I said no. There can't be. They're like unicorns. You're just so lucky that they came into your life and they spread their light and their joy," Scherber said. "We're grateful for everything they did for our kids at the Jimmy Fund clinic and Dana-Farber. We're incredibly grateful."

The Jimmy Fund is delighted to bring back their treasured tradition of a spring training trip for the first time since before the pandemic. More than 40 teen patients will fly to Fort Myers, Florida next month with the spirit of this beloved baseball couple with them.