St. Mary's in Lynn celebrates 'generational accomplishment' with 4 athletes playing sports in college

LYNN – A group of student-athletes from St. Mary's School in Lynn marked a monumental moment in program history Wednesday when four of them signed letters of intent to play high-level collegiate sports.

All four students from the small private high school signed their letters of intent college scholarships during a press conference.

Jenna Chaplain, Kellyn Preira, Yirsy Queliz, and Niya Morgen sign their letters of intent to play college athletics. CBS Boston

Three members of the school's girls basketball team will be playing at the college level.

Niya Morgen will play at Bentley University, Kellyn Preira will join the Monmouth University team, and Yirsy Queliz plans to play for the Northeastern University women's basketball program.

In addition, Jenna Chaplain signed a letter of intent to play for the Assumption University hockey team.

"This is a generational accomplishment," Dr. John Dolan, head of schools at St. Mary's said Wednesday.

Three of the student-athletes are people of color.

Queliz left her family in the Dominican Republic at age 14 to play in the United States.

Yirsy Queliz playing youth basketball in the Dominican Republic. Family Photo

Though her father said it was incredible difficult to let his daughter leave home after watching her excel on the court since she was four years old, he added that it is well worth it to see her hard work pay off.

Despite the challenges of a new setting, Queliz will graduate with a 3.8 GPA as she heads to Northeastern.