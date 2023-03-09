The spring training data for pitch clocks, defensive shifts shows new rules are working

BOSTON -- Spring training is just about two weeks old, and the early returns on the new rules show that the pitch clock is working.

ESPN's Jeff Passan shared some data on Thursday, comparing numbers from last year's spring training to this year. He shared that games are 25 minutes shorter on average, while scoring and stolen base attempts are up.

Additionally, with defensive shifts banned, BABIP on ground balls has gone up 23 points.

Spring training 2022 vs. 2023



Time of game

2022: 3:01

2023: 2:36



Runs/game

2022: 10.6

2023: 11



SB attempt/game

2022: 1.6

2023: 2.4



BABIP on groundballs

2022: .235

2023: .258



Strikeout rate

2022: 23.9%

2023: 23.1%



More singles, stolen bases and runs — and 25 minutes faster. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 9, 2023

That would seemingly be an early win for MLB, after the league implemented new rules to fix the pace of play.

While fans aren't clamoring for less baseball, they certainly wouldn't mind seeing less downtime. And the pitch clock is helping in a massive way in that department thus far. The ban on defensive shifts is also creating more action on balls in play.

Spring training, though, doesn't exactly capture the same audiences as the regular season. So the ultimate proof will come when the real games begin. For now, the early returns on the rule changes indicate that things are working just as MLB hoped and planned.