Maine theater with history of legendary Broadway stars premieres new musical about Elvis, the Beatles

The world-premiere musical "When Elvis Met the Beatles" is portraying legends on stage at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.

The nearly century-old theater has built a reputation for featuring Broadway-caliber talent, and the young actors in the brand-new show are thrilled to take the spotlight.

Daniel Durston and Bella Serano transform into Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

"I really love getting to see the world through her eyes," Serano said.

Durston added, "This is literally up my alley of exactly what I want to do, where I could portray him (Elvis) authentically and grounded for who he really was, not what people think he was."

"It's been part of our mission to produce new works at the Playhouse over the past few years. And having this particular show be on our stage now has been really exciting," Producing Director Brian Swasey explained.

The cast and crew worked together to build the show.

"It's just been incredible to be a part of the process, going through so many script changes and the changes of key, adding new songs, taking away songs," said Serrano. "It's really a collaborative event."

"You're also part of it for the rest of time. No matter where the musical goes, whether you're in it or not, you were a part of it and sometimes things you say on stage are put into the script. So you're essentially embedded into it," Durston said.

A legacy of Broadway legends

Over the years, legends like Bette Davis, Leslie Uggams and Christopher Plummer have graced the Playhouse stage. And this summer, 2025 Tony-nominees Robyn Hurder and Andrew Durant, and Broadway veteran Max Clayton co-starred in "High Society."

For Durston and Serrano, that history is exciting.

Serrano said, "Many, many, many incredible performers have worked at this theater. And so to be able to just be a small part of that is very special."

"It's our turn to take on whatever has been built here," says Durston.

Swasey credits the casting director the Playhouse works with for attracting the big names, telling us, "They really are advocating for us and saying, 'No, you should come in for this. The work that's happening up in Maine is incredible, and come have a lobster roll and perform in a show by the sea.'"

You can see "When Elvis Met the Beatles" at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Ogunquit, Maine, through September 27th.