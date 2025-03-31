New bill introduced by lawmaker would set limits on sports betting in Massachusetts

Sports betting in Massachusetts is big business, but now, lawmakers are proposing a new bill aimed at setting restrictions on sports gambling.

It's called "Bettor Health Act" and State Senator John Keenan is leading the charge.

"It's a multi-billion-dollar business that is growing every single day. Now, what I'm hearing from people is that they feel that they can't even watch a sporting event without something come up relative to placing a bet. And they feel that it is too much," Sen Keenan said.

The bill intends to:

Raise the tax rate on online betting platforms from 20% to 51%

Ban sports betting advertisements during game broadcasts

Limit how much people can bet each day until gambling opportunities can conduct affordability checks, ensuring that someone has sufficient funds.

How consumers vs companies feel about it

Anthony Brewer is a recovering gambling addict, and he supports the bill, which would also require betting companies to increase the money they contribute to public addiction services.

"I think it's very imperative that you are making a lot of money in the United States. How about saying 'Wait a minute let's put a little money into the healthcare for those who are sick and suffering," Brewer said.

Sports Betting Alliance, which is the trade association for legal sports books like DraftKings, FanDuel, and Bet MGM, released a statement saying, "Raising taxes on sports betting will only drive Massachusetts residents to use unregulated, offshore apps that actively flout state gaming law and required consumer protections. Offshore online bookies, who pay no taxes, already provide better odds for the same games -- this tax increase would make that difference even more drastic."

There will be a committee hearing on the "Bettor Health Act" bill in the coming months.