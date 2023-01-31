Legal sports betting finally begins in Massachusetts

EVERETT - The first legal sports bets in Massachusetts will finally be placed Tuesday morning.

The state's three casinos - Plainridge Park, Encore Boston Harbor, and MGM Springfield - will begin accepting wagers after getting final approval from regulators Monday.

Encore Boston Harbor in Everett is hosting 32 lucky guests to place the very first bets at 10 a.m., followed by a group of celebrity athletes and state lawmakers at 10:30 a.m.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

You have to be 21 or older to place a bet in Massachusetts and it's cash only.

Wagers on Massachusetts college teams are limited to when they play in national tournaments like the NCAA basketball tourney.

Taxes on sports betting are expected to bring in more than $60 million a year.

Mobile sports betting is expected to begin in March.

Some experts say sports betting could lead to a moderate increase in gambling addiction. There will be resources at Encore to help anyone who needs it.

Gaming regulators have also set up a "self exclusion" rule so people who are worried about their habits can voluntarily ask the casinos to prevent them from placing sports wagers.

Former Gov. Charlie Baker signed the sports betting legalization bill into law on August 10. Sports betting is already legal in more than 30 states, including Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut and New York.