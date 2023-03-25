Watch CBS News
Spirit of Boston cruise ship catches fire in Boston Harbor

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Firefighters rushed to put out a fire on a boat in Boston Harbor on Friday night and extending into early Saturday morning.

The Spirit of Boston was docked in the Seaport when heavy black smoke began to fill the lower levels.

Crews worked from the dock, from on board the cruise ship and from the water to put the fire out.

No one was on board at the time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 9:44 AM

