Spirit of Boston cruise ship catches fire in Boston Harbor

BOSTON - Firefighters rushed to put out a fire on a boat in Boston Harbor on Friday night and extending into early Saturday morning.

Heavy black smoke has filled the Spirit of Boston from the lower levels . Companies are working from the dock, within & the water to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/fidy2rCVdo — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 25, 2023

The Spirit of Boston was docked in the Seaport when heavy black smoke began to fill the lower levels.

Crews worked from the dock, from on board the cruise ship and from the water to put the fire out.

No one was on board at the time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.