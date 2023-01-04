Watch CBS News
Spencer the Boston Marathon dog to be honored with portrait at Fairmont Copley Plaza

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Spencer the golden retriever, better known as the official dog of the 126th Boston Marathon, will be celebrated in a special way on Wednesday. 

Artists will unveil a massive portrait of the beloved pup at the Fairmont Copley Plaza as he is named the honorary canine ambassador for the hotel. 

Spencer is known for cheering on Boston Marathon runners each year in Ashland. 

He is 13 years old and was diagnosed with untreatable liver cancer in October. It's his second bout with cancer. 

Spencer's owners said he is happy and doesn't appear to be in pain. 

First published on January 4, 2023 / 8:06 AM

