Fight between spectators at youth football game in Massachusetts leaves 1 person injured

SAUGUS - A youth football game was canceled in Saugus, Massachusetts Sunday morning after police said a fight broke out among spectators in the stands, leaving one person injured.

It happened during a game at the Saugus High School Stadium. Police said they responded to a 911 call following a fight between five or six spectators.

Witnesses said the fight was triggered by an argument between two parents, one from Saugus and one from Salem. Police said one woman was injured but she wasn't taken to the hospital.

"It is in moments like this that we can reflect on our purpose as guardians and mentors and take the time to teach our children that the actions of today are not the norm and negatively effects everyone involved," said Saugus Youth Football and Cheer in a statement.

The people involved in the fight allegedly left the scene and no arrests were made.