Special Olympics event at Brockton High highlights power of inclusion

Brockton High School became the center of a statewide celebration of ability, friendship and sportsmanship as the school hosted the largest Specialist Olympics event in Massachusetts.

The event featured a variety of sports, including soccer and football, where hundreds of students showcased their athleticism and enthusiasm.

"This is what the City of Champions is all about," Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said. "We come here to support each other."

Building friendships

For many, the day was not just about competition, it was an opportunity to socialize, build friendships, and experience the power of inclusion.

Brockton High School student and participant Patrick Darling said his favorite part of the day was getting to cheer on his peers in the event. Patrick has been a Special Olympics participant for many years now.

"I like to cheer everyone up, and I want to help them if they're having problems," said Patrick.

For special education staff, it is a day to see their students enjoy the world of sports and teamwork.

"It's so exciting to see all of our staff and our students come together to celebrate the ability to move and to participate in sports, and friendship," said Jami Langley, Associate Director of Exceptional Education for Brockton Public Schools.

"Favorite day of the whole school year"

The event was a true community effort, and attendees couldn't help but express their pride in the district's commitment to inclusivity.

"I honestly think it's my favorite day of the whole school year," said parent Terry McIntosh. "It has done wonders for my kids and the teachers and parents, everyone under these school roofs are so incredible."

The event was also a meaningful moment for parents and guardians, who had the chance to see their children shine on a big stage.

The Special Olympics at Brockton High School exemplified the profound impact that sports and community can have on individuals and families. It was a day that highlighted not just athletic achievement, but the power of inclusion and the ability to change lives - one event at a time.