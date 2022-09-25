SpaceX rocket launch seen in skies across New England

Bright object in skies over New England was SpaceX launch

Bright object in skies over New England was SpaceX launch

Bright object in skies over New England was SpaceX launch

BOSTON -- Did you see something unusual in the sky around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday?

It was very bright and hard to miss.

It turns out it was the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which was launched from Cape Canaveral Saturday. Falcon 9 was carrying 52 Starlink satellites to orbit.

WBZ-TV viewer Betsey Strum shared with meteorologist Jacob Wycoff a picture of the rocket.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch was seen across New England skies on Saturday. Betsey Strum

Saturday's launch was SpaceX's 43rd orbital mission of 2022, adding to the company's single-year liftoff record.