SpaceX rocket launch seen in skies across New England

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Bright object in skies over New England was SpaceX launch
Bright object in skies over New England was SpaceX launch 00:37

BOSTON -- Did you see something unusual in the sky around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday?

It was very bright and hard to miss.

It turns out it was the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which was launched from Cape Canaveral Saturday. Falcon 9 was carrying 52 Starlink satellites to orbit.   

WBZ-TV viewer Betsey Strum shared with meteorologist Jacob Wycoff a picture of the rocket. 

spacex-falcon-9-rocket.jpg
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch was seen across New England skies on Saturday. Betsey Strum

Saturday's launch was SpaceX's 43rd orbital mission of 2022, adding to the company's single-year liftoff record.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 11:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

