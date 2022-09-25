SpaceX rocket launch seen in skies across New England
BOSTON -- Did you see something unusual in the sky around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday?
It was very bright and hard to miss.
It turns out it was the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which was launched from Cape Canaveral Saturday. Falcon 9 was carrying 52 Starlink satellites to orbit.
WBZ-TV viewer Betsey Strum shared with meteorologist Jacob Wycoff a picture of the rocket.
Saturday's launch was SpaceX's 43rd orbital mission of 2022, adding to the company's single-year liftoff record.
