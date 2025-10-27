"Paperwork error" disqualifies Massachusetts high school soccer team from postseason

The Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School boys' soccer team has had a standout season with a 13-1-1 record, but the players will not get a chance to compete in the MVADA tournament after a scheduling oversight.

According to parents and school officials, Southeastern, in Easton, Massachusetts, failed to include a placeholder game labeled "TBD" on its official schedule, which is a requirement to reserve a spot in the Massachusetts Vocational Athletic Directors Association Tournament. Several other schools reportedly made the same mistake, resulting in multiple teams being ruled ineligible for postseason play.

For parents like Becky DeOliveira, whose son Vinny is a senior on the team, the decision feels unfair.

"They live for this, my son's been on the team for four years," DeOliveira said. "The kids themselves have put in so much dedication, a lot of teamwork, a lot of effort."

DeOliveira said the ruling is especially painful for the team's 10 seniors, many of whom won't play competitively after high school.

"Some of them might not go to college. It's a voc-tech school, they are going out in the real world," DeOliveira said. "Let them be kids."

While many players have taken the news with grace, DeOliveira said it's been harder for parents to accept.

"I went to my son and was like, 'hey how you feeling?' and he goes 'it is what it is,'" DeOliveira said. "I think most of the team is like that. They are so good, they are so humble. I think the coach has really tried to instill in them that we have tried everything we can. But me, as a parent, I'm looking at it like there's got to be another choice."

Superintendent says "it is deeply unfair"

The MVADA did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, Southeastern Regional School District Superintendent Holly McClanan called the situation "deeply unfair" writing in part: "We believe it is deeply unfair to remove student-athletes from postseason play because of a paperwork error, especially one that many schools struggled to interpret."

For Becky, she is still holding out hope that a solution can be found and her son will get to take the field with his team one last time.

"I'm always looking on the positive side," she said. "And I feel like for a clerical error... I feel like there has to be a better outcome."