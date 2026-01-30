Boston sidewalk blocked off after ice chunks fall from buildings

A frozen week of weather in Boston is creating a danger from above. Long icicles are falling and causing a hazard for people using the snow-covered sidewalks.

"I just keep looking up and trying to avoid it," said Suzanna Walters as she walked her dog. "We walk in the street as much as we can, although with the dog it's little dicey to do that."

The iconic brownstones in Boston's South End have become a breeding ground for heavy ice daggers. On part of Milford Street, the city came and placed caution tape in an area where big ice chunks fell.

Caution tape across a sidewalk on Milford Street in Boston's South End after ice fell from a building. CBS Boston

"Yeah, it's tricky. It's precarious absolutely. With these sidewalks as they are it is already sort of perilous," said Gabe Aranovic, a Milford Street neighbor. "I am pretty concerned, especially about older folks."

Boston's 311 is littered with reports of ice hazards. One spot is outside of the Park Street School on Brimmer Street. Neighbors reported that the school district failed to remove the icicles from the building but did place falling ice signs.

One resident argued to the city, saying the signs only make it harder to navigate the snow-covered sidewalks.

"There's ice on our stairs. We did our best to clear it. I actually slipped and fell taking out the trash yesterday," said Aranovic.

WBZ reached out to the city to ask about these blocked off areas, and who is responsible if ice falls and causes damage. We have yet to hear an answer.