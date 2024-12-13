Watch CBS News
Woman's death at luxury apartment building in Boston's South End investigated by homicide detectives

By Neal Riley

BOSTON - A death investigation is underway at a luxury apartment building in Boston's South End.

Boston police said officers responded just before 7 p.m. on Thursday to 390 Harrison Ave. for a well-being check. A spokesperson for Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden confirmed a woman was found dead inside an apartment.

Homicide detectives were also called to the scene, Boston police said.

Death investigation at The Harris South End

There was a visible police presence Thursday night at the apartment complex called "The Harris South End." The building's website says it "offers luxury urban living in the heart of the South End."

It's not clear yet how the woman died. Boston police said more information would be released on Friday morning.

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

