A death investigation is underway at a luxury apartment building in Boston's South End. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Boston police investigate "suspicious" death of woman in South End apartment building A death investigation is underway at a luxury apartment building in Boston's South End. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On