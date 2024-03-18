Watch CBS News
Drunk man armed with gun arrested at South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A drunk man armed with a gun was arrested at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in South Boston on Sunday.

A transit police officer noticed the armed 26-year-old man near the Andrew red line stop in South Boston and arrested him.

The MBTA Transit Police described the man as "highly intoxicated." 

The parade, which runs through 3.8 miles of South Boston, brought large crowds from all over the world to celebrate the Irish holiday.

The man's name has not been released.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 11:33 AM EDT

