Did the changes to the South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade make it more family-friendly?

City leaders moved the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston up by two hours on Sunday in an attempt to make the parade – which is notorious for public drinking – more family-friendly. Did the effort work?

"I think yesterday went really well," said lifelong Southie resident Kristen Macchi as she walked her infant around the neighborhood. "I thought the early start time was nice. We were home around five and it seemed quiet on the streets."

Andrew Diisso, the general manager of The Broadway, a popular bar, agreed. "It was a success, and it was great to see the community come together and celebrate St. Patrick's Day," he said. "It was very busy in here all throughout the day. We had a line starting an hour before we opened up. There were 100 people in line before we open the door," but by the time the bar closed, the streets were already open and clearing, unlike past years.

"A big shout out to our City of Boston Public Works Dept for their outstanding efforts cleaning our streets after the parade," the West Broadway Neighborhood Association, or the WBNA, said in a statement. "Cleaning up after these massive crowds is no small feat. We are truly grateful for such a wonderful day."

Councilor unhappy with parade behavior

The neighborhood association in South Boston was pleased with the day, but South Boston local and Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn was disappointed in the role alcohol still played in the parade celebrations. Thirty-one people were transported to the hospital by Boston EMS. More than a dozen were arrested by Boston Police and Transit Police for underage and public drinking, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery.

A few police officers suffered minor injuries. Videos on social media captured fights, young people standing on cars, and others resisting arrest and running from the police.

Dozens upon dozens of gallon jugs were collected by Boston Police – known as "BORGs," or black-out rage gallons. They contain liquor and juice or electrolytes. On Monday, empty alcohol bottles, cans, and cigarettes were still noticeable in most corners along Broadway.

"I thought Boston Police and the city and state partners did a very good job," said Councilor Flynn.

"The WBNA neighborhood appreciates all the dedication and hard work by city elected officials and numerous agencies, including BPD and State Police, Fire Dept, EMS, Parade organizers, and many more that made this a much more family-friendly event than previous years," the WBNA said in a statement.

"However, the amount of alcohol…[in] one-gallon jugs…was excessive. I've never seen anything like that," Councilor Flynn said.

Flynn said he'd rather have no parade than the kind on Sunday. "We can't continue having a parade where there's violence and alcohol are major parts of it. This parade is about respecting our South Boston veterans and military families, and if we can't do that in a family-friendly way. I'd rather have no parade," he told WBZ.