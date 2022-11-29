Police await autopsy results on 4 infants found inside South Boston home

BOSTON – Police are awaiting autopsy results on four infants whose remains were found in a South Boston home earlier this month.

Officers were initially called to the home on East Broadway and found what "appeared to be a human fetus or infant."

A day later, police returned to the home and found what appeared to be additional remains.

On Monday, police said autopsies have been performed on two infant boys and two infant girls. The results of the autopsies are pending.

Boston Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney's office are investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.