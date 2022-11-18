I-Team: 2 fetuses found in freezer at South Boston apartment

BOSTON -- Police are investigating after remains of what appears to be two fetuses were found in a South Boston home, according to I-Team sources. It's unclear how long the fetuses have been there.

Officers first responded to the East Broadway street apartment on Thursday afternoon. The medical examiner showed up and took what appeared to be a small box out of the unit.

On Friday afternoon, the medical examiner returned for a second visit.

"I never really think twice almost because I feel so safe and then something like this happens and it kind of sets you back to the reality of what life can be," one woman told WBZ-TV near the scene.

"It's horrible, I don't understand how anybody could do that to any child or any baby at any stage in their life," a man said.

Boston police have made no arrests. No other information has been released.