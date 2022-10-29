Watch CBS News
18-year-old arrested after report of person with gun at South Boston school

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - An 18-year-old was arrested after reports of a person with a gun at Excel High School in South Boston Friday.

Officers responded to Island View Place, where the suspect was believed to be headed. Police located Jamari Searcy and learned he ditched a backpack with the gun inside.

The backpack was found, and officers recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver. Searcy was placed in custody without incident.

Searcy faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. If investigators can confirm he had the weapon on school property, he will face more charges.

Excel High School was in "safe mode" until the danger passed.  

