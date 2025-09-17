83-year-old man arrested for alleged sexual misconduct near Somerville playground

Police in Somerville, Massachusetts say a man has been arrested for allegedly approaching children and women and making disturbing sexual advances around the Marshall Street Playground.

Police and criminal complaint documents say 83-year-old Mario Pereira has been arrested in a series of sexual misconduct incidents, including indecent assault and battery on a woman with an intellectual disability in July.

Allegedly lured woman to his house

Court documents say the 83-year-old approached the 22-year-old woman with autism who was walking on Marshall Street and, "Mario offered her candy and invited her into his residence."

Once inside, the victim told police the 83-year-old grabbed her, exposed himself and asked, "Do you want to have sex?"

She refused and he left the room, according to the criminal complaint. That is when police say she took the chance to escape, climbing out of the window and running home.

Court records show the victim later told her stepfather about the terrifying encounter as they drove past Pereira's house in August, and he alerted police.

Investigators say Pereira has a history of lewd behavior directed at girls and young women.

Suspect released on GPS monitoring

Court documents show Pereira was arraigned and released on GPS monitoring, ordered to stay away from the victims and from the court-ordered location.

No one answered the door when WBZ went to his house.

Neighbors say more lighting has been put in the park and they're staying vigilant, but they also hope to see more police presence.