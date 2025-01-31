Surveillance video shows masked thief stealing painting from Massachusetts art exhibit

SOMERVILLE - Somerville police are investigating an art heist after a masked thief snatched two paintings at a mixed-used building at 50 Prospect Street.

The art heist looks like a scene out of "The Thomas Crown Affair"-except the masked thief is less glamorous using wire cutters to grab the art in the middle of the night on January 5.

It was more hurtful for Adam Leveille to see his hard work snatched in a matter of seconds. Another painting was also taken.

"It's kind of chilling to see how calm and how methodical this person was," said artist Adam Leveille. "It was very shocking; it was very disappointing. A lot of work, a lot of time, just gone."

Tribute to Nissenbaum's Auto Recycling Center

The three-foot oil painting was a tribute to Nissenbaum's Auto Recycling Center, a treasured institution that closed its doors a few years ago after more than a century in business.

"Now I can't do that because they're closed," Leveille said. "I can't go back and repaint the same painting."

Surveillance video shows a thief stealing a painting of Nissenbaum's Auto Recycling Center from an exhibit in Somerville. CBS Boston

The brazen theft was the day before the art was to be showcased in Somerville Open Studio's exhibit called, "Visions of Somerville" about Somerville for the people of Somerville, as the community changes.

But the show had to be put on hold.

"It was really gutting as an artist," said Leveille. "We want people to have our work, we want people to see our work, and somebody comes in and does this and it just yanks the rug from under you and you can't do either of those things."

The paintings were hanging in a hallway of a mixed-use building on Prospect Street, that's typically secured. But the thief is seen on video loading up the art in a car and got away.

"It's a big violation, it's a breach of trust," said Leveille. "Now every time someone goes to put on an art show, they're going to have this in the back of their mind like we need extra security."

Painting valued at $2000

As for the paintings value: right now, Leveille says it's worth $2000 but not worried the heist bumps up the value. More than anything he just wants the thief to do the right thing.

"It's a dubious honor and I wouldn't wish it on anybody," said Leveille. "What somebody has done here is they've just taken it and now everybody is left with nothing except for that person."

Organizers are planning a new show in the building, but behind glass and with tighter security.

Somerville police are investigating, if you recognize the suspect, please contact Somerville Police Detective Jonathan Thermidor at 617-625-1600.