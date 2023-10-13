What will the "ring of fire" solar eclipse look like in Massachusetts?

Moon will take "a nibble" out of sun for "ring of fire" eclipse in Massachusetts

BOSTON - This Saturday, for the first time in 12 years, there will be an "annular solar eclipse" happening across the United States. This is not a total solar eclipse, as the moon is too far away from Earth to completely block out the sun's rays. Instead, we will see the very edges of the sun, something called a "ring of fire."

Now, before you get too excited, we will NOT be able to see this phenomenon here in New England. . . at least not completely.

In order to catch a glimpse of the ring of fire, you would need to be along the path of the eclipse out in the western U.S.

Here in the Boston area, the moon will only cover about 17% of the sun at the peak of the eclipse at 1:26 p.m. on Saturday.

This is NOT something you will be able to see with the naked eye.

If you want to catch a glimpse, you will need to purchase solar viewing glasses or some sort of specialized eye equipment. It is NEVER safe to look directly at the sun without special glasses.

There are many indirect ways to view a solar eclipse from pinhole viewers to spaghetti strainers to a slotted spoon. These methods can all be easily found online. However, I would temper expectations on Saturday for another reason: The weather.

During the time of the partial eclipse (12:18 p.m.-2:34 p.m. in Boston), there will be lots of clouds around. I would hate for you to go out and purchase special glasses or take the time to make a homemade projection viewer only to be disappointed by cloud cover.

The farther north you are, the better the chance of catching a glimpse.

Truth is, this eclipse is just a tease for the real thing coming on April 8 of 2024. On that day, the moon will completely cover the sun for about four minutes, making for a total solar eclipse. And this time, the path of totality will pass through parts of New England.

This is truly an amazing event to witness, a bucket-list item for many. In fact, lots of folks have already planned vacations to locations within the path of totality.

Parts of northern Vermont and northern New Hampshire will be directly in the path that afternoon!

In these locations, day turns to night within minutes, it is truly a surreal feeling!

Total solar eclipses only occur in any given location about once every 375 years.

Start planning now! Trust me, you won't be disappointed.