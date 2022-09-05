Watch CBS News
Soggy Labor Day, Tuesday ahead with elevated flooding risk

By Jacob Wycoff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Let's face it, for the unofficial end to summer, it's felt more like mid-summer this weekend. Highs Sunday stretched into the 80s with a muggy airmass. 

It'll remain warm and humid Sunday night with some scattered showers pushing through. There is a slight chance for a rumble of thunder as a cold front slowly passes to the south. Overnight lows dip into the 50s and 60s. 

Labor Day is looking pretty wet, which obviously isn't the greatest timing during the long holiday weekend. Still, considering Memorial Day and the 4th of July were in the mid-80s and dry, we were somewhat due for a shower during a summer holiday. Can't win them all... 

next-bar-graph-tomorrow.png
CBS Boston Graphic

Much of the day will be gray and cool, with off-and-on showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Any rain will pick up in intensity late Monday into Tuesday morning as a wave of low pressure rides along the stalled cold front. That'll bring a band of heavy rain right through the heart of southern New England. 

next-futurecast-sne-2.png
CBS Boston Graphic

1-3" of rain is possible when all wraps up by Wednesday morning. Though the rain is over a 36+ hour time frame, flooding is a concern.  

Much of the area remains in at least a severe drought, and the ground may have trouble absorbing 3" of rain.

next-rainfall-forecast-sne-close.png
CBS Boston Graphic

The storms finally depart late Tuesday. Wednesday will feature some clearing, but with an easterly wind, temperatures will remain in the low 70s. Temperatures will moderate back into the 80s by the end of the week.   

next-7-day-pm.png
CBS Boston Graphic
