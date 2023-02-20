Snowmobile trail conditions 'poor' in most of New Hampshire, officers warn after crash

FRANCONIA NOTCH, N.H. - The warm weather this winter has not been good for snow lovers in New England. Now there's a warning for those who enjoy snowmobiling up north.

Following a crash that seriously injured a snowmobile operator in Franconia Notch on Saturday, New Hampshire Fish and Game said riders should be warned that "trail conditions in most of New Hampshire are poor at this time."

"Many trail systems are closed and ones that are still open should be used with caution," conservation officers said in a statement. "Poor trail conditions can lead to dangerous snowmobile situations very quickly."

The department said "extremely poor trail conditions" are believed to have contributed to the crash on the "Corridor 11" snowmobile trail, half a mile north of the Flume Gorge Visitor's Center parking lot. A 53-year-old from Salem, New Hampshire was seriously injured in a single machine crash while snowmobiling with family.