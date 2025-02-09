How much snow did we get in Boston and Massachusetts? Here are the totals for February 9

BOSTON - Several inches of snow fell in cities and towns across Massachusetts late Saturday into early Sunday morning. It also forced several churches to cancel services.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Snow totals Massachusetts

Gloucester 7.0 inches

Westford 6.5

Bourne 6.5

Andover 6.0

Peabody 6.0

Chelmsford 6.0

Bradford 5.6

Pepperell 5.5

Methuen 5.5

Ipswich 5.5

Fitchburg 5.5

Billerica 5.0

Melrose 5.0

Danvers 5.0

Lynn 5.0

Stow 5.0

Acushnet 4.8

Winchester 4.6

Townsend 4.6

Lexington 4.5

Spencer 4.5

Falmouth 4.5

New Bedford 4.5

West Tisbury 4.5

Hubbardston 4.5

Grafton 4.3

Nantucket 4.1

Rockland 4.1

Harwich 4.0

Marstons Mills 4.0

Mashpee 4.0

Hopkinton 4.0

Sandwich 4.0

Plymouth 4.0

Westboro 4.0

Pocasset 3.8

Raynham 3.8

Brewster 3.7

Rockland 3.7

Mendon 3.7

Canton 3.5

Brockton 3.5

Chicopee 3.5

Dover 3.2

Weymouth 3.0

Millis 3.0

Mansfield 3.0

Foxboro 2.5

Worcester 2.0

How much snow did Boston get?

In Boston, 4.3 inches of snow fell at Logan Airport, where the city's official snow totals are measured by the National Weather Service.

Boston has now had a total of 21.1 inches of snow for the winter of 2024-25. At this point last winter, it was just 9.2 inches.

The average for Boston to this date is 28.6 inches, so the city is 7.5 inches below average so far this winter.