Next Weather: WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For February 9

Next Weather: WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For February 9

Next Weather: WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For February 9

BOSTON - Several churches in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have closed and cancelled services because of the snow that fell Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some have moved services online for the day.

Take a look below for the full list of closings for Sunday.

Delays on this page are current as of