Is snow season over in Massachusetts? Here's how warm it will get this week.

After the coldest winter in years, four or five days with snow this April (depending on where you live) and 14 of the last 17 days with either rain or snow falling in Boston, snow season is officially over in Massachusetts.

Yes indeed, we can officially stick a fork in all things winter, cold and dreary and we have earned whatever good weather fortune comes our way.

We can safely put our snow season to bed here in southern New England. Looking through the rest of April, the probability of snowfall is just about nil anywhere outside of the highest mountain peaks in the Green and White mountains.

Can it snow in May?

Can it still snow in May? Technically, yes. It has done so 14 times in Boston's recorded history, but only twice has it been measurable and that hasn't happened since 1977.

After Wednesday, there's no real risk of below average temperatures for a while.

Same deal with the low temperatures. Don't start gardening just yet but, the frost and freeze chances are very low in the days ahead.

Days getting longer

The National Weather Service agrees. Looking at the next one to two weeks, probabilities favor above average temperatures across most of the eastern United States.

More good news: The days are getting longer. Our sunrises creep before 6 a.m. starting Thursday and we are about a month away from 8 p.m. sunsets.

Warm weather this weekend

We are in for a major "green wave" this weekend! You will absolutely notice the lawns greening up, the early spring flowers blooming and the trees budding!

Saturday will be the warmest day of the year thus far with highs well into the 70s and perhaps nicking 80 in a few locations. That would be the first time Boston has hit 70 degrees this year, the longest we have had to wait in 10 years and more than two weeks later than average. If Boston were to get to 80 degrees, that would be a few weeks earlier than average and also the first 80+ in 164 days.

What's the forecast for Easter?

Last but not least, Easter Sunday looks "eggs-cellent" It will be cooler than Saturday but still well above the average for the date with highs in the 60s.

