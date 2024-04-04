Snow in Massachusetts and New Hampshire in April just a part of New England spring

BOSTON - I'm not sure it gets much more miserable than this in Massachusetts and New Hampshire in April.

Thursday was an absolutely brutal day outdoors. North and west of Boston, most folks woke up to a snowy landscape with a coating to several, new inches of pasty, wet snow.

A snow covered street in Dover, New Hampshire on April 4, 2024. CBS Boston

In Worcester, where more than three inches of snow fell, the Worcester Red Sox had their first official "snow out," postponing their game with the Buffalo Bison at Polar Park.

Snow covered the field at Polar Park in Worcester, April 4, 2024. Shaun Grady - Spectrum 1 News

Closer to the coast, it was the water making a mess of things. Flooding from the heavy rain overnight, combined with another round of coastal splash over, closed several roads again.

Winds gusted over 60 mph at several coastal locations early Thursday morning, leading to numerous downed trees and power outages.

The storm brought down trees onto several cars outside a cemetery in Boston's North End on April 4, 2024. Al Vilar

Snow coatings in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

Unfortunately, we aren't done just yet. The peak of the storm has certainly passed but, we are going to feel lingering impacts for the next several days. The rain and snow will only slowly pull northeastward Thursday afternoon and evening.

For the evening commute, we expect snow showers to continue for much of northeastern Massachusetts including all of Middlesex and Essex counties.

The back edge of the snow will literally crawl through Essex County Thursday night. There may be some snow falling through about midnight on Cape Ann and along the North Shore.

We do not expect any significant additional accumulation however, freshly paved parking lots and driveways may need a few more passes as they will continually get re-coated.

As for the winds, we are now past the peak. We will see a gradual shift to the northwest this evening and gusts dying off nearly completely overnight.

What's next?

With the center of the storm sitting and spinning in the Gulf of Maine, we will remain locked in the clouds and be vulnerable to some additional, light rain and snow showers throughout the day on Friday.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s with a bit of a gusty breeze.

The same for Saturday - lots of clouds, highs in the 40s and another round of showers. We may even see some steady rainfall later in the day close to the coastline.

Sunday will be a transition day. While lots of clouds will remain in the area, there should be some breaks of sunshine here and there, particularly away from the coast. Sunday should remain mainly dry as well, perhaps nicking 50 degrees in some areas.

Solar Eclipse weather forecast

We remain cautiously optimistic for a mainly sunny, clear day on Monday for the total solar eclipse!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We have to watch a strip of high clouds approaching from the west later in the day, but as of right now, it appears that New England may be one of the best places to view the eclipse in the entire country!

Click on the links for eclipse guides to New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.