Winter storm leaves more than 100,000 New Hampshire customers without power

CONCORD, N.H. – More than 100,000 customers are without power in New Hampshire as of Thursday morning during a rare April winter storm that is bringing heavy snow and high winds to the region.

New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) activated its emergency operations center Thursday morning.

"If you lose power, keep you and your family safe," HSEM director Robert Buxton said in a statement. "Practice power outage safety. Never run a generator indoors. If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 911. If you haven't lost power yet, take time to prepare you and your family for a possible outage as the storm continues."

Many New Hampshire and Massachusetts school districts canceled classes or had a delayed opening due to the storm.

Massachusetts power outages

Though snow totals are lower for most of Massachusetts, outages have been reported.

As of 8:30 a.m., about 25,000 customers are without power.

The highest number of outages come in Andover, where about 3,500 customers are in the dark as of 8 a.m.

Maine power outages

Maine has been hit hardest of the New England states during Thursday's storm.

As of 9 a.m., more than 250,000 Maine customers are without power.

Gusty winds in New Hampshire and Massachusetts

A Winter Storm Warning was issued through much of New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts ahead of the storm. A Winter Storm Advisory was also issued in parts of Massachusetts.

Snow is expected to taper off by Thursday afternoon, with just flurries expected in the evening hours in northern Essex County and southern New Hampshire.

In Massachusetts, wind will likely continue to be a factor into Thursday afternoon. Eastern Massachusetts can expect regular 30-50 mph wind gusts, with gusts as high as 60 mph.