How much snow in Massachusetts? Here are the storm totals for April 4

BOSTON - Snow in April? It can happen in Massachusetts and it did Thursday. Most of the snow fell in the western and northern parts of the state.

Here are the latest storm totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Hawley 8.2 inches

Ashburnham 6.3

Plainfield 6.0

Hubbardston 4.5

Lunenburg 4.0

Fitchburg 4.0

Pepperell 3.3

Worcester 3.2

Westminster 3.2

Leominster 3.0

Sterling 3.0

Holden 3.0