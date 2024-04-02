Maps show when and where Vermont's best solar eclipse views will be

Everything to know about the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024

Everything to know about the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024

Everything to know about the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024

BURLINGTON, Vt. - When the total solar eclipse takes place on April 8, one of the best spots to see this historic event will be in Vermont. Here's a map showing where totality will occur, and what time it will happen.

Vermont solar eclipse path of totality map

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The southern edge of the path of totality line passes right through the towns of Middlebury, Northfield and Barre. You will need to get just north of these areas.

Cities and towns that will see a 100% total eclipse include:

Burlington

Montpelier

St. Johnsbury

Newport

Greensboro

Waterbury

Essex Junction

Montgomery

Barton

Folsom

Marshfield

Morristown

Hinesburg

Milton

St. Albans

Popular Vermont communities to the south like Rutland, Springfield, Bennington and Brattleboro are just slightly outside the path of totality. But even 99% totality is NOT ENOUGH to get the full experience of seeing a total eclipse.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Hoping to hit the slopes for the eclipse? Ski Vermont says "lodging at Vermont's ski areas is booked, with few exceptions." Anyone heading north is advised to arrive early.

Vermont had a view of a partial eclipse in 2017, seeing about 60% of the sun obscured by the moon.

Vermont total solar eclipse timeline

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

In western parts of Vermont like Middlebury and Burlington, the eclipse gets underway starting at 2:14 p.m. On the eastern side in places like St. Johnsbury, it will start at 2:16 p.m.

Burlington will be in darkness (totality) for 3 minutes and 19 seconds, starting at 3:26 p.m.

The entire event from start to finish lasts just over 2 hours, concluding at about 4:37 p.m.

Vermont cloud cover forecast for April 8

Historically, the data shows that New England is very likely to have a cloudy day in early April. However, the latest forecast gives us reason to be optimistic that there will not be any major storminess or cloud cover in the region.

There will be a warm front stretching across the Upper Midwest and through the Great Lakes on Monday. There will likely be some clouds, mainly high, cirrus clouds along this front. I am a bit concerned that some of those clouds will spill into New England during the day Monday.