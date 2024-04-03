New Hampshire solar eclipse maps show where and what time totality will peak

Everything to know about the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024

COLEBROOK, N.H. - Heading up to New Hampshire for the 2024 total solar eclipse? Here's what you should know about where and what time to see the show on April 8.

New Hampshire solar eclipse path of totality map

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Here are some of the New Hampshire towns that are in the "path of totality":

Lancaster

Dixville Notch

Pittsburg

Colebrook

Northumberland

Milan

Clarksville

Cumberland

Columbia

Stewartstown

Stark

Cambridge

Stratford

Errol

The southern edge of the totality line passes just north of the White Mountains. Areas just a bit too far south include Jefferson, Berlin and the Route 2 area near Santa's Village.

New England's highest peak, Mount Washington, will not be in the path of totality, but scientists at the Observatory will measure the temperature change caused by incoming solar radiation at the summit.

Coleman State Park in Stewartstown is in the path of totality and hosting a "Total Eclipse of the Parks" event.

New Hampshire total eclipse solar timeline

The entire event in New Hampshire will be two hours and 22 minutes long.

In Lancaster, the eclipse starts at 2:16 p.m. Totality begins at 3:27 p.m. and lasts a few minutes. The eclipse will end there at 4:38 p.m.

If you're driving through New Hampshire, the Department of Transportation is asking people to stay on state highways, and not travel on local roads that are not designed to handle the the traffic.

New Hampshire cloud cover forecast for April 8

It is awfully tough to get a completely clear day here in New England in April. I do not think April 8 will be totally cloud-free, but I am fairly optimistic that there will not be any major storminess or cloud cover in the region.

On Monday, a warm front will stretch across the Upper Midwest and over the Great Lakes, likely bringing some high cirrus clouds. There are concerns that some of those clouds will spill into New Hampshire during the day.