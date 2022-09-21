Sniffspot lets homeowners rent out backyard for dogs to use

BOSTON - With the cost of living so high thanks to inflation, many are looking for extra cash to pay the bills. One side hustle gaining popularity in the Boston area is Sniffspot.

For an hourly fee, homeowners can rent out their backyard to dogs look for a little leg room.

Bobby Johnson uses his mother's backyard in Stoughton to bring in some additional dollars. "I was trying to save up to buy a house," says Johnson. "And this was perfect to make some extra money."

Bobby says Sniffspot has worked out a lot better than other options which took up too much of his time.

"I tried a few other apps, other ways to make some extra money, like Uber and things like that," Johnson tells WBZ. "But it was pretty time consuming. And this is nice and easy. I can just set it up. I don't really have to do anything."

Here's how it works: Homeowners rent out their backyard for an hourly fee. Dog owners can then use the property to let their pets roam around, get in some sniffs and even do their business. As long as they clean it up afterward.

Sniffspot is now in more than 2,000 cities and towns around the world. CEO David Adams believes it is a great way to beef up your bank account in this rough economy.

"Income people are making from their jobs is staying flat," says Adams. "Costs just keep going up. And of course, people are seeking new ways to make money."

Adams says the top hosts are currently earning more than $3,000 a month.