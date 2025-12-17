2 Massachusetts store owners charged in $7 million SNAP fraud case

Two Boston store owners have been charged in a $7 million Massachusetts SNAP benefits "trafficking" scheme, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

Antonio Bonheur, 74, and 21-year-old Saul Alisme are each facing one count of food stamp fraud. Investigators said their tiny grocery stores were getting up to half a million dollars in SNAP redemptions per month, more than full-service supermarkets.

The two businesses, Jesula Variety Store and Saul Mache Mixe Store, shared a single storefront on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan. Court documents described the Jesula location as "effectively a closet with shelves and a register" that sold some dry foods like beans and rice, but didn't even have refrigeration.

Investigators said cameras showed that customers didn't leave the stores with any grocery bags even though they had supposedly purchased more than $100 worth of food.

"These were not supermarkets. They were not full-service groceries. It would be a huge stretch to even call them convenience stores," U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley said at a news conference Wednesday. "The only thing convenient about these stores was how easy it was to commit SNAP benefit fraud."

The defendants are accused of exchanging SNAP benefits for cash and alcohol. It's also alleged that they sold meal packs from the nonprofit "Feed My Starving Children" that are supposed to be sent to charities overseas and never sold in stores.

Foley claims the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance didn't do enough to stop "millions of dollars in losses."

"This was not a sophisticated fraud scene, and it didn't have to be because a lack of oversight was all that was needed to allow it to happen," Foley said.

WBZ-TV has reached out to Gov. Maura Healey's office for comment.

The Trump administration said earlier this month that it may withhold SNAP benefit dollars from Democratic-led states that do not hand over personal information about food stamp recipients, including names and immigration status.