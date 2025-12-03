Trump administration seeks detailed information on SNAP recipients from democratic states, including Illinois

Millions of families rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to help put food on the table. Now a battle over personal data could impact how that help gets delivered.

The Trump administration said states aren't sharing enough information. Democratic-led states said that the demand is illegal, with Illinois right in the middle of it.

SNAP has been a topic of discussion in some communities over the past month. This time, it's not about cutting benefits, but about the funding that keeps the system running.

The federal government is warning states like Illinois that money could be turned off and affect millions of Americans unless they hand over detailed information about SNAP recipients. State leaders in Illinois said that it crosses a legal line and puts vulnerable families at risk.

"This recent news does feel like another here we go again," said Julie Yurko, Northern Illinois Food Bank

The Trump administration said it's preparing to withhold federal administrative dollars used to operate the SNAP program, unless Democratic-led states hand over detailed personal information about SNAP recipients, including names and immigration status.

"Another disruption to SNAP will make it even harder for our families who are struggling with food insecurity or the food bank and having enough resources to serve our communities," Yurko said.

Gov. JB Pritzker said he'll fight that request.

"I reject the idea that the federal government is doing something that's good for the country by gathering these databases because we know that's not what it's all about," Pritzker said.

The United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA, said states are standing in the way of preventing fraud.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the administration will begin pulling administrative funds as early as next week.

"We have begun—and will begin—to stop moving federal funds into those states until they comply, and they tell us and allow us to partner with them to root out this fraud and protect the American taxpayers," she said.

At issue is a months-long dispute over federal access to SNAP records. Twenty-two states, including Illinois, sued earlier this year, arguing the data request is illegal and unnecessary. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the USDA from collecting it.

"People deserve privacy, and whether there are SNAP recipients or not, it should not be information that gets gathered by and then disseminated by the federal government. But we are obviously following all of the rules around SNAP, we always have," Pritzker said.

The benefits themselves are not in danger—those cannot be legally withheld, but the administrative funds pay for staffing, processing, and fraud prevention at the state level.

Food banks said losing that money could impact how they run the system or leave states with difficult budget choices.

"Everybody has the American dream for themselves and their families. This is just another hit to that," Yurko said.

States, including Illinois, have until Monday, Dec. 8, to formally respond to the federal government. It remains unclear how quickly or if residents or food banks might feel any impact.

"The truth is the administration does not have the ability to do this, and I think it's reprehensible to use food and food insecurity as a weapon to try to effectuate a policy that is completely unrelated to it. The courts have ruled such, and I believe if we have to take them to court again, we will," Pritzker said.